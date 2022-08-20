Dr. Shaunak Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaunak Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaunak Desai, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Institute of Newport Beach19582 Beach Blvd Ste 306, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 722-7038
-
2
Newport Orthopedic Institute2 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038
-
3
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-5016
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
Dr. Desai performed carpal tunnel release surgery on both my hands. He explained the procedure and expected outcomes clearly. He also clearly and patiently answered all my questions. His post-op follow-up was very thorough. Dr. Desai also successfully reconstructed my son-in-law's badly damaged hand after a biking accident. I would definitely recommend Dr. Shaunak Desai.
About Dr. Shaunak Desai, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1174733802
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Henry Ford Health System
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.