Dr. Shaunak Desai, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shaunak Desai, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Desai works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Institute of Newport Beach
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 306, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    2 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-7038
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-5016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Collar Bone Injuries Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 20, 2022
    Dr. Desai performed carpal tunnel release surgery on both my hands. He explained the procedure and expected outcomes clearly. He also clearly and patiently answered all my questions. His post-op follow-up was very thorough. Dr. Desai also successfully reconstructed my son-in-law's badly damaged hand after a biking accident. I would definitely recommend Dr. Shaunak Desai.
    About Dr. Shaunak Desai, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174733802
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University
    • Henry Ford Health System
    • Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaunak Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

