Overview

Dr. Shaunak Desai, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Desai works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.