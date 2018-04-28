Dr. Shauna Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shauna Schroeder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shauna Schroeder, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE NEW HAVEN HOSPITAL / DEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND NUTRITION and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1746
Phoenix Children's Medical Group20325 N 51st Ave Bldg 11, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 933-0940
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best! We have seen her for the past 4 years. Our son has Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal and Eaophageal disease. When we met her, he had lost 11 pounds in one month and had unimaginable symptoms. She was so kind and compassionate towards us. She always takes time to help our son. It was a long road to get him better. But each time we saw Dr. Schroeder she came up with a more fine tuned teatment plan. She is so Intelligent and really thinks outside of the box for what is best for your child.
About Dr. Shauna Schroeder, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE NEW HAVEN HOSPITAL / DEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND NUTRITION
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
