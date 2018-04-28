Overview

Dr. Shauna Schroeder, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE NEW HAVEN HOSPITAL / DEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND NUTRITION and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Schroeder works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.