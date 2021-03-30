Overview

Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.