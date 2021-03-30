Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero, MD
Overview
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Locations
Univ. Surgical Associates LLC979 E 3rd St Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 267-0466
Gunbarrel Office at Erlanger East1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste G11, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 267-0466
USA Surgical Specialties Building2108 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 267-0466Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lorenzo made me feel comfortable. She took her time with explanations without a lot of medical jargon. She is caring and helpful. I am also very impressed with her foundation that hosts the Rump Run every year. The money raised from this project pays for colonoscopies for those who do not have insurance or the ability to pay.
About Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1336169804
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- University of Iowa
- Univeristy Of Iowa
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.