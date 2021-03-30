See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Surgical Associates LLC
    979 E 3rd St Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 267-0466
  2. 2
    Gunbarrel Office at Erlanger East
    1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste G11, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 267-0466
  3. 3
    USA Surgical Specialties Building
    2108 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 267-0466
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Levator Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctalgia Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • 1st Medical Network
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336169804
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University
    Residency
    • University of Iowa
    Internship
    • Univeristy Of Iowa
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero’s profile.

    Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenzo-Rivero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

