Dr. Shauna Kranendonk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kranendonk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shauna Kranendonk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shauna Kranendonk, MD is a Dermatologist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Kranendonk works at
Locations
-
1
Skye Center for Dermatology224 Chimney Corner Ln Apt 3002, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (954) 491-0510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kranendonk?
Perfect outcome! Two weeks from surgery on face~barely see slightest scar. Dr. K. Is a very skilled DermaSeamstress!
About Dr. Shauna Kranendonk, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659316867
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburg
- University Of Mn Med School
- Hennepin County Medical Center- Minneapolis, MN
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kranendonk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kranendonk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kranendonk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kranendonk works at
Dr. Kranendonk has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kranendonk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kranendonk speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kranendonk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kranendonk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kranendonk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kranendonk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.