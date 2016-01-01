Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shauna Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shauna Goldman, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2350 N Stemmons Fwy Ste 4200, Dallas, TX 75207 Directions (214) 456-5030
- 2 5340 El Paso Dr Ste M, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 242-8402
-
3
El Paso Dermatology1700 Murchison Dr Ste 215, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-3254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shauna Goldman, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1104245505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
