Dr. Shauna Campbell, DO
Dr. Shauna Campbell, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0207Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Very professional person who gave me a detailed description of my condition, as well as my treatment options. A very caring person.
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1093169591
- Cleveland Clinic
