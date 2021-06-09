Overview

Dr. Shaun Traub, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Traub works at EMORY HEALTHCARE (AT12/AT57) in Snellville, GA with other offices in Covington, GA and Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.