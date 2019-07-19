Dr. Shaun Stickley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stickley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Stickley, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaun Stickley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Dr. Stickley works at
Locations
Regional One Health Vascular Institute880 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 545-7222Wednesday10:00am - 4:45pm
Baptist Medical Group6025 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 448-5500
Ut Methodist Physicians- Surgical Oncology1325 Eastmoreland Ave Ste 310, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 448-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and explains things in detail , surgery went very well
About Dr. Shaun Stickley, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1528289808
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stickley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stickley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stickley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stickley works at
Dr. Stickley has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stickley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stickley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stickley.
