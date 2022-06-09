Overview

Dr. Shaun Steigman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Steigman works at Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.