Dr. Shaun Steigman, MD
Dr. Shaun Steigman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Brooklyn263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Doctor did surgery to my son very good and we are very appreciated . Thank you so much doctor !God blessed you!
About Dr. Shaun Steigman, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- New York University School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Dr. Steigman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steigman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Steigman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steigman.
