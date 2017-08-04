Overview

Dr. Shaun Roof, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Roof works at Genesis Ear Nose & Throat in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.