Dr. Shaun Patel, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Miami Skin and Vein6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 608, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 618-5039
Being a physician myself I unavoidably have extremely high expectations for a medical appointment. In this case even more since the goal was purely aesthetic. If I could describe my experience with one word: impressed! Warm, caring and extremely knowledgeable physician who took the time to assess my anatomy and features in order to discuss my options. Relax environment, caring and professional staff, felt cared for from the time I walked through the door
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- New York University Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
