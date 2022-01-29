See All Dermatologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Shaun Patel, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shaun Patel, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.

Dr. Patel works at Test practice in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Skin and Vein
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 608, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 618-5039

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age Spots
Aging Face
Facial Skin Care
Age Spots
Aging Face
Facial Skin Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings
Patient Ratings (40)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Shaun Patel, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891916334
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Fellowship
Residency
  • New York University Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • University of Illinois at Chicago
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Miami
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shaun Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

40 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

