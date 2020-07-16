Dr. Shaun Parson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Parson, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaun Parson, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Locations
Fertility Centers of Arizona8901 E Mountain View Rd Ste 118, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 282-8386
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
100/10 would recommend Dr. Parson and his team. I got a breast augmentation done and the process was so unbelievably smooth! They all made me feel so comfortable, I didn’t feel pressured, and the end result was phenomenal! Can’t complain one bit about my experience!
About Dr. Shaun Parson, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1669504429
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Phoenix Integrated
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- University of Utah
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

40 patients have reviewed Dr. Parson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.