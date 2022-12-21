Dr. Shaun McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun McKenzie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaun McKenzie, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tx Tech Univ Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Austin North12221 Renfert Way # 345, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 421-4250
Austin North12221 Renfert Way, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 421-4250
South Austin4101 James Casey St Ste 330, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 421-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McKenzie is one of the best to have as your doctor. He is compassionate, honest and a straight shooter with his patient. He or his nurses are always there for you, they make you feel like family. As his patient you think you are his only patient because of the way he calls you, sees you and how he just makes you and your family feel so at ease.
About Dr. Shaun McKenzie, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114189933
Education & Certifications
- CITY OF HOPE NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kentucky
- Tx Tech Univ Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKenzie speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.