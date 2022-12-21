See All Oncologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Shaun McKenzie, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shaun McKenzie, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tx Tech Univ Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. McKenzie works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin North
    12221 Renfert Way # 345, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 421-4250
    Austin North
    12221 Renfert Way, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 421-4250
    South Austin
    4101 James Casey St Ste 330, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 421-4250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Thomas Moyer — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Shaun McKenzie, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114189933
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CITY OF HOPE NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    • Tx Tech Univ Health Science Center
