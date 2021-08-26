See All Urologists in Georgetown, TX
Urology
3.0 (21)
Dr. Shaun Maloney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from University of Texas School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Ascension Seton Northwest.

Dr. Maloney works at Urology Austin in Georgetown, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Austin
    1900 Scenic Dr Ste 1114, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4903
    Urology Austin
    16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111 Bldg A, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 649-8894
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Northwest

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Aug 26, 2021
    Friendly, compassionate, professional, and timely. Saved my life in ER, I was in hospital for 21 days. Visited with me several times eventho he finished his job/responsibility with me. Highly recommend Dr. S. Maloney. Thanks, Doc!!
    Shawnah — Aug 26, 2021
    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649252735
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Phoenix Integrated - Good Samaritan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Shaun Maloney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maloney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maloney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maloney accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Maloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maloney has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maloney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maloney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maloney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maloney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

