Dr. Shaun Kondamuri, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shaun Kondamuri, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Berhampur Medical College and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Kondamuri works at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN with other offices in Chesterton, IN and Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists
    1500 S Lake Park Ave, Hobart, IN 46342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-7246
    Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists
    1100 S Calumet Rd Ste 1, Chesterton, IN 46304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-7246
    Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists LLC
    8840 Calumet Ave Ste 103, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 392-7246
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Muscle Spasm
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Muscle Spasm
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cervical Radiculopathy
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Neck Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Blocks
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pain Management
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scurvy
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 24, 2019
    From my very first visit with Dr Kondamuri I felt at ease. He listened to my current situation, my symptoms, reviewed my tests results that had been done, and recommended the best treatment options. I have spent my whole adult life with chronic pain in my neck. I never felt rushed and he gave me the opportunity to ask questions to make sure I had a good understanding of what the next steps would be. I feel confident that I had found the right specialist. Dr Kondamuri is an amazing physician, he has helped me eliminate my pain in my neck. I am back to my daily activities and able to turn my neck completely without being in pain. The nurse practitioners are awesome, as well the staff are equally amazing.
    Michelle Parker — Jun 24, 2019
    About Dr. Shaun Kondamuri, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497754287
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University
    Residency
    • New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Berhampur Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
