Overview

Dr. Shaun Kondamuri, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Berhampur Medical College and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kondamuri works at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN with other offices in Chesterton, IN and Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.