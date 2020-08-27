Dr. Shaun Ittiara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ittiara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Ittiara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaun Ittiara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Locations
1
Illinois Eye Institute3241 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 949-7221Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
2
Retinal Vitreal Consultants, Ltd2600 S Michigan Ave Ste 212, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 567-2795Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Retina Macula Care4429 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 422-2665Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
4
Retinal Vitreal Consultants Ltd2525 S Michigan Ave Fl 8, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 567-2795
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, caring physician.
About Dr. Shaun Ittiara, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1992995542
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Ochsner/LSU
- Ochsner Clin Fnd/Ochsner Hosp
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Kalamazoo College
- Ophthalmology
