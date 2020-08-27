See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Shaun Ittiara, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shaun Ittiara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Ittiara works at Illinois Eye Institute in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Illinois Eye Institute
    3241 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 949-7221
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Retinal Vitreal Consultants, Ltd
    2600 S Michigan Ave Ste 212, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 567-2795
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Retina Macula Care
    4429 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 422-2665
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Retinal Vitreal Consultants Ltd
    2525 S Michigan Ave Fl 8, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 567-2795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Vitreoretinal Surgery

Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2020
    About Dr. Shaun Ittiara, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Malayalam and Spanish
    • 1992995542
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    • Ochsner/LSU
    • Ochsner Clin Fnd/Ochsner Hosp
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaun Ittiara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ittiara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ittiara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ittiara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ittiara has seen patients for Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ittiara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ittiara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ittiara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ittiara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ittiara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

