Overview

Dr. Shaun Ittiara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Ittiara works at Illinois Eye Institute in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.