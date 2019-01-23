See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Overview

Dr. Shaun Hussain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Hussain works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics Neurology MP 300
    300 Medical Plz Ste 3300, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 953-9902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders

Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Shaun Hussain, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902067796
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shaun Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hussain works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hussain’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.