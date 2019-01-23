Dr. Shaun Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaun Hussain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
Pediatrics Neurology MP 300300 Medical Plz Ste 3300, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 953-9902
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Our 5yr old son has LGS. We have seen over 6 neurologist and DR. Husain totally gets it! He is the only one that said he is over medicated.
About Dr. Shaun Hussain, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1902067796
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hussain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
