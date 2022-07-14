Dr. Shaun Hager, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Hager, DO
Dr. Shaun Hager, DO is an Urology Specialist in Waterford, CT.
Dr. Hager works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Dayton Rd Ste 202, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 443-0622
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Dr. Hager's office was quick to see me for my issue. I barely waited in the waiting room, and didn't have to wait forever to see the doctor after I was roomed. Dr. Hager was personable and attentive to my concerns, and made sure I understood what my next steps would be. He took his time, and didn't dismiss me like most doctors that rush you out. I would recommend Dr. Hager to anyone who wants an all around great doctor!
About Dr. Shaun Hager, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1740638352
Dr. Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
