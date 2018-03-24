See All Podiatric Surgeons in Reston, VA
Dr. Shaun Hafner, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shaun Hafner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Med Ctr-Yale U|Yale New Haven Med Ctr-Yale U|Yale University|Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp|Yale University|Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp

Dr. Hafner works at Reston Podiatry Associates LTD in Reston, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA and Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reston Podiatry Associates LTD
    11737 Bowman Green Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4722
  2. 2
    Manassas Foot and Ankle Center
    8577 Sudley Rd Ste A, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7599
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Reston Podiatry Associates, LTD
    211 Gibson St NW Ste 101, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4723
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritic Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Calcaneal Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Fibroma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fibroma
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Functional Orthotic Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Permanent Nail Removal Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Rheumatologic and Osteoarthritis Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovitis Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 24, 2018
    Yay Dr. Hafner! Dr. Hafner has been my doctor for four years. He repaired two Jones fractures for me and "walked" me through the process of healing a third break. He is always willing to listen to my concerns and is always professional. He is truly a gifted surgeon and compassionate healthcare provider. I HIGHLY recommend him and the staff at Reston Foot and Ankle Center.
    Susan Holder in Herndon, VA — Mar 24, 2018
    About Dr. Shaun Hafner, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1780852319
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Med Ctr-Yale U|Yale New Haven Med Ctr-Yale U|Yale University|Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp|Yale University|Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp
    Residency

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.