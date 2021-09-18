Dr. Shaun Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Grewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shaun Grewal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Grewal works at
1
Urologic Specialists of Oklahoma Inc10901 E 48TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 749-8765
- 2 6801 Rogers Ave Ste 202, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 573-3947
3
Oklahoma Surgical Hospital2408 E 81st St Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 749-8765
4
Ascension St. John Broken Arrow1000 W Boise Cir, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 749-8765
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Grewal always goes above and beyond. Great personality and very good at what he does.
- Urology
- English
- 1972764496
- Urology
Dr. Grewal has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
