Dr. Shaun Gabriel, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaun Gabriel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Locations
Mountain View Pain Center, Lone Tree, CO10375 Park Meadows Dr Ste 270, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 351-5995Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have serious issues with my back and hip. I needed a hip injection and I was super nervous. This staff was amazing and made me feel more comfortable. When I got in back DrGabriel came out and I told him how nervous I was and he assured me that there’s nothing to worry about and took me back and the entire team was awesome ! Only a few minutes later Dr Gabriel said I was done. I couldn’t believe it. He was so good ! When I went to leave the lady at the desk helped me with my phone ( I don’t have a good phone ) and took care of my phone problem to give them the information they needed. Excellent team and professional.
About Dr. Shaun Gabriel, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine-Department Of Anesthesiology
- Pm&R-Department Of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Loyola University
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
