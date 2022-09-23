Dr. Shaun Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Daly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaun Daly, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Rush Medical College At Rush University|Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Daly works at
Locations
-
1
Akmakjian Spine & General Orthopaedics Center7300 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 590-4859
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daly?
Gave me the answers I needed
About Dr. Shaun Daly, MD
- Gastroenterological Surgery
- English
- 1154577328
Education & Certifications
- University California Irvine Medical Center|University Of California Irvine
- Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Rush Medical College At Rush University|Rush University Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daly works at
Dr. Daly has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.