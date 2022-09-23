See All General Surgeons in Riverside, CA
Dr. Shaun Daly, MD

Gastroenterological Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shaun Daly, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Rush Medical College At Rush University|Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Daly works at Mission Surgical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Akmakjian Spine & General Orthopaedics Center
    7300 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504 (951) 590-4859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia

Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Functional Adrenal Mass Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 23, 2022
    Gave me the answers I needed
    Bryan — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Shaun Daly, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterological Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154577328
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University California Irvine Medical Center|University Of California Irvine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College At Rush University|Rush University Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaun Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daly works at Mission Surgical Clinic in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Daly’s profile.

    Dr. Daly has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

