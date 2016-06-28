Dr. Shaun Christenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Christenson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I did not feel rushed at all. Dr. Christenson took his time and carefully listened to all my concerns. He explained treatment options and medications. Before I left, he made sure I understood everything we discussed.
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Sleep Medicine
- Essentia Health-Fargo
