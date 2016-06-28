Overview

Dr. Shaun Christenson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Christenson works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.