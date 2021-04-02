Dr. Shaun Aure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaun Aure, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaun Aure, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University Santo Tomas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
Clinic For Kidney Diseases2585 Herschel St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 590-9115Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor literally saved My life what else can I say
About Dr. Shaun Aure, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1295940294
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- University Santo Tomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aure has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aure has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.