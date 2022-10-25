Overview

Dr. Shaun Accardo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Accardo works at Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Pelvic Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.