Dr. Shaulnie Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaulnie Mohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaulnie Mohan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfield, CA.
Dr. Mohan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NorthBay Health Ear, Nose, Throat, and Voice1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 305, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohan?
Excellent
About Dr. Shaulnie Mohan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1851529234
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.