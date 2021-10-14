Overview

Dr. Shaukath Zahiruddin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Zahiruddin works at Medi Clinic in Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.