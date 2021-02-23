Overview

Dr. Shaukat Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Shah works at Touro University Medical Group in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.