Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shashin Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shashin Desai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NATAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
-
1
Wuesthoff Emergency Physicians250 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 752-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
Doctor was okay but front office is terrible.
About Dr. Shashin Desai, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1740286129
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NATAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.