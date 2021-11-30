Dr. Shashi Bellur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashi Bellur, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shashi Bellur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from J.N. Medical College|Karnatak University-J. N. Medical College|Mysore University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Shashikumar Bellur, MD116 Medical Park Ln Ste A, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 243-7984
Shashi S Bellur MD PA DBA The Heart & Vascular Specialists600 River Pointe Dr Ste 101, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 243-7986
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Dr. Bellur is amazing. I've been in and out of so many doctor's offices without answers, frustrated and feeling rushed, but Dr. Bellur, from day one, has taken the time to see me, hear me, and address my concerns with heart, honesty, and compassion. Having cardiac issues can be very scary, but Dr. Bellur is kind, patient, and clear in explaining everything you need to know and more. Very grateful for him & highly recommend.
About Dr. Shashi Bellur, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1346276557
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University Of Texas Science Center San Antonio
- University Hospital Stoneybrook Ny
- University Hospital Stony Brook|University Hospital Stoneybrook Ny
- J.N. Medical College|Karnatak University-J. N. Medical College|Mysore University
- Cardiology
