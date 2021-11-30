See All Cardiologists in Huntsville, TX
Dr. Shashi Bellur, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shashi Bellur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from J.N. Medical College|Karnatak University-J. N. Medical College|Mysore University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Bellur works at Shashikumar Bellur, MD in Huntsville, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shashikumar Bellur, MD
    116 Medical Park Ln Ste A, Huntsville, TX 77340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 243-7984
  2. 2
    Shashi S Bellur MD PA DBA The Heart & Vascular Specialists
    600 River Pointe Dr Ste 101, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 243-7986

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Duplex Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Balloon Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Cardiac Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Planners, Inc.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • John Hancock
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 30, 2021
    Dr. Bellur is amazing. I've been in and out of so many doctor's offices without answers, frustrated and feeling rushed, but Dr. Bellur, from day one, has taken the time to see me, hear me, and address my concerns with heart, honesty, and compassion. Having cardiac issues can be very scary, but Dr. Bellur is kind, patient, and clear in explaining everything you need to know and more. Very grateful for him & highly recommend.
    Jess — Nov 30, 2021
    About Dr. Shashi Bellur, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Hindi and Kannada
    • 1346276557
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center|University Of Texas Science Center San Antonio
    • University Hospital Stoneybrook Ny
    • University Hospital Stony Brook|University Hospital Stoneybrook Ny
    • J.N. Medical College|Karnatak University-J. N. Medical College|Mysore University
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shashi Bellur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellur has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

