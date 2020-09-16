See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Shashikanth Nagabandi, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shashikanth Nagabandi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dr. Nagabandi works at Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Myrtle Beach
    920 Doug White Dr Ste 510, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6173
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 16, 2020
Great doctor. Explains everything clearly. Even calls you at home!
Deborah H Mclaughlin — Sep 16, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Shashikanth Nagabandi, MD
About Dr. Shashikanth Nagabandi, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932515558
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
Residency
Medical Education
  • Kakatiya Medical College
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shashikanth Nagabandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagabandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nagabandi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nagabandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nagabandi works at Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Nagabandi’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagabandi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagabandi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagabandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagabandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

