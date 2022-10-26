Overview

Dr. Shashikant Lele, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Lele works at Surgical Associates Diagnostics Pllc in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.