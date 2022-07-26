See All Plastic Surgeons in Plantation, FL
Dr. Shashidhar Kusuma, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shashidhar Kusuma, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, University Hospital - University of Michigan and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Kusuma works at Suria Plastic Surgery in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suria Plastic Surgery
    205 SW 84th Ave Ste 205, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 472-8355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr. Kusuma is the best doctor I have ever had (and as a two time cancer survivor, I have had many). His compassion is only surpassed by his skill. He is a humble miracle worker. Half of my nose was removed during MOHS due to Basel Cell Carcinoma. As an actress and model, I never thought I would work again. Dr. Kusuma did the impossible and made me whole. To the point that I am back to being on screen. Dr. Kusuma has also surrounded himself with a staff that goes above and beyond. Everyone at his office are people you would want to have over for Thanksgiving dinner. I am eternally grateful to this man and his team.
    Aniela — Jul 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Shashidhar Kusuma, MD
    About Dr. Shashidhar Kusuma, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1598770430
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory U Atlanta
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shashidhar Kusuma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kusuma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kusuma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kusuma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kusuma works at Suria Plastic Surgery in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kusuma’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kusuma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kusuma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kusuma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kusuma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

