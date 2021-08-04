Dr. Shashidhar Acharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashidhar Acharya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shashidhar Acharya, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Acharya works at
Locations
-
1
Acharya and Sharma Medical Corp.1240 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92866 Directions (714) 771-2800
-
2
Southern California Eye Consultants Inc.1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 311, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 771-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acharya?
I’ve been going to him for over 10 years and his attention to preventive care, his personable interactions with me, and his compassion have me convinced that he is the best.
About Dr. Shashidhar Acharya, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770685521
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acharya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acharya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acharya works at
Dr. Acharya has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Atherosclerosis and Wellness Examination, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acharya speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Acharya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.