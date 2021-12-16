Overview

Dr. Shashideep Singhal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Singhal works at Gastrointestinal Care Consultants in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.