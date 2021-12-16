Dr. Shashideep Singhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashideep Singhal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shashideep Singhal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Singhal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA1400 Creek Way Dr Ste 201B, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (832) 379-8603
-
2
Gastrointestinal Care Consultants PA12121 Richmond Ave Ste 424, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 379-8603
-
3
Sugar Land Surgery Center15300 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 274-6670
-
4
Arlene E. Ricardo M.d. P.A.7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 400, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 343-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singhal?
He took care of my mom in a caring and compassionate fashion. Endoscopy staff was very professional made us feel loved and cared. My mom's recovery was fast.
About Dr. Shashideep Singhal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891943098
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singhal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singhal works at
Dr. Singhal has seen patients for Constipation, Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singhal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singhal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.