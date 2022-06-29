Dr. Yoganand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shashi Yoganand, MD
Overview
Dr. Shashi Yoganand, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Eustis, FL.
Dr. Yoganand works at
Locations
-
1
Premise Health - Lake County Schools - Eustis1910 TITCOMB ST, Eustis, FL 32726 Directions (352) 483-9199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoganand?
I always love going to see Dr Yoganand. He is a great doctor and very personable.
About Dr. Shashi Yoganand, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1184740110
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoganand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoganand works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoganand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoganand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoganand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoganand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.