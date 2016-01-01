Overview

Dr. Shashi Srinivasan, MD is a Dermatologist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Srinivasan works at Dermatology Clinic in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.