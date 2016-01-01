Overview

Dr. Shashi Puttaswamy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.



Dr. Puttaswamy works at Family Physicians Of Carmel in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.