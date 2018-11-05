Dr. Shashi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashi Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Shashi Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Vxl Medical Care PC8720 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 280-9680
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is knowledgeable and caring on how he's treated me as a patient. He asks and listens to what ails me and follows through with the prescriptions that he knows will be effective for me in my treatment.
About Dr. Shashi Patel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
