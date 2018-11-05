See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Elmhurst, NY
Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Shashi Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at VXL MEDICAL CARE in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Vxl Medical Care PC
    8720 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373

  Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Tuberculosis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asbestosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bronchiolitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Cryptococcosis
Emphysema
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Septic Embolism
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Systemic Sclerosis
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2018
    Dr. Patel is knowledgeable and caring on how he's treated me as a patient. He asks and listens to what ails me and follows through with the prescriptions that he knows will be effective for me in my treatment.
    Norma Pagan-Watson in Hollis, NY — Nov 05, 2018
    About Dr. Shashi Patel, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    51 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1306868161
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shashi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

