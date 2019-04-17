Dr. Shashi Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashi Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Jefferson Hospital.
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-5000
- 2 1200 Brooks Ln Ste 260, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-5914
Paul G. Linder M.d.1907 Lebanon Church Rd, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (412) 653-8548
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kumar is an extraordinary doctor! I recently had a colonoscopy, which I had been putting off for a while. However, the procedure was a quick, painless, and non-event. He is one of the most kind, compassionate, professional and knowledgeable doctor that I have ever met. He didn't make me feel like a number. He took the time to explain things before the procedure and then afterwards. If you have been putting off scheduling your colonoscopy, I highly recommend calling Dr. Kumar's office today.
About Dr. Shashi Kumar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.