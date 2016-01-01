Dr. Shashi Kapadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashi Kapadia, MD
Overview
Dr. Shashi Kapadia, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Kapadia works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine - Infectious Diseases156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shashi Kapadia, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Infectious Disease, Internal Medicine and Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapadia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.