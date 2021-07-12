See All Neurologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Shashi Husain, MD

Neurology
1.5 (67)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shashi Husain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Aims New Delhi University and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.

Dr. Husain works at Tulsa Neurology/Headache Clin in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Tension Headache and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Neurology & Headache Clinic Inc.
    1145 S Utica Ave Ste 520, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 587-5534

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeastern Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Tension Headache
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Tension Headache
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Polyneuropathy
Tension Headache
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Migraine
Sleep-Walking
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography)
Gait Abnormality
Huntington's Disease
Menstrual Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (58)
    Jul 12, 2021
    Dr Hussain has sincere passion for helping people with debilitating health problems. Her passion is so great, she's willing to push you even when you may have given up.
    About Dr. Shashi Husain, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1750324844
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hahneman Med College In Pa and University Of Al At Birmingham
    Internship
    • St Mary's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Aims New Delhi University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shashi Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Husain works at Tulsa Neurology/Headache Clin in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Husain’s profile.

    Dr. Husain has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Tension Headache and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

