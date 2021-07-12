Dr. Shashi Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashi Husain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shashi Husain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Aims New Delhi University and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.
Dr. Husain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Neurology & Headache Clinic Inc.1145 S Utica Ave Ste 520, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 587-5534
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husain?
Dr Hussain has sincere passion for helping people with debilitating health problems. Her passion is so great, she's willing to push you even when you may have given up.
About Dr. Shashi Husain, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1750324844
Education & Certifications
- Hahneman Med College In Pa and University Of Al At Birmingham
- St Mary's Hospital
- Aims New Delhi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husain works at
Dr. Husain has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Tension Headache and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Husain speaks Hindi.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.