Dr. Shashi Alloju, MD
Overview
Dr. Shashi Alloju, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.
Locations
EyeHealth Texas6533 Preston Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 606-9686Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received excellent care from Dr. Shashi Alloju and his staff! Dr. Alloju took the time to clearly explain my results and addressed any questions/concerns I had. He listens well and is a highly skilled and intelligent ophthalmologist. The office staff are also very courteous and friendly. I felt welcome at his practice, and I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Shashi Alloju, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Casey Eye Institute
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Austin College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alloju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alloju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alloju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alloju has seen patients for Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alloju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alloju speaks Spanish and Telugu.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Alloju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alloju.
