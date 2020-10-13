Dr. Shashank Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashank Sheth, MD
Dr. Shashank Sheth, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Allergy, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Sheth works at
Advanced ENT200 Bowman Dr Ste D285, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 602-4000
Advanced ENT204 Ark Rd Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (866) 024-4000
Dr. Seth is very thoughtful, smart, caring and engaged physician. He has been very accessible and responsive in trying to solve my very difficult case of EOE. He has gone the extra mile to deal with my insurance company, Labcorp and pharmacy to ensure that I am able to get best treatments and testing. I highly recommend Dr. Sheth.
About Dr. Shashank Sheth, MD
- Allergy
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1528272432
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center Schneider Children's Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth works at
470 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.