Dr. Shashank Sheth, MD

Allergy
5 (470)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shashank Sheth, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Allergy, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Sheth works at Advanced ENT in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced ENT
    200 Bowman Dr Ste D285, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 602-4000
    Advanced ENT
    204 Ark Rd Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 024-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Drops
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects
Alzheimer's Disease
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Angina
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Aspirin Desensitization
Asthma
Asthma Testing
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Celiac Disease
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Crohn's Disease
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Desensitization
Diabetes
Diabetic Neuropathy
Drug Allergy Testing
Eating Disorders
Endometriosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Environmental Allergy Testing
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing
Eye Infections
Fatigue
Fibromyalgia
Food Sensitivity Testing
Genital Herpes
Gout
Heart Disease
Hives
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Kidney Failure
Menopause
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Parkinson's Disease
Patch Testing
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Psoriasis
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Respiratory Diseases
Shingles
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Stress
Stroke
Sublingual Immunotherapy
Substance Abuse
Toxic Effect of Venom
Ulcerative Colitis
Xolair® Therapy
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 470 ratings
    Patient Ratings (470)
    5 Star
    (402)
    4 Star
    (51)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 13, 2020
    Dr. Seth is very thoughtful, smart, caring and engaged physician. He has been very accessible and responsive in trying to solve my very difficult case of EOE. He has gone the extra mile to deal with my insurance company, Labcorp and pharmacy to ensure that I am able to get best treatments and testing. I highly recommend Dr. Sheth.
    About Dr. Shashank Sheth, MD

    • Allergy
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528272432
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center Schneider Children's Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shashank Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    470 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

