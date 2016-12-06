Dr. Shashank Radadiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radadiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashank Radadiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shashank Radadiya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nevada, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha, Anderson County Hospital, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Girard Medical Center, Nevada Regional Medical Center, Providence Medical Center and Ray County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Radadiya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nevada Regional Medical Center800 S Ash St, Nevada, MO 64772 Directions (417) 448-2121
-
2
St. John's Medical Group307 N Hospital Dr Ste 5, Girard, KS 66743 Directions (620) 724-4659
-
3
Office5701 State Ave Ste 100, Kansas City, KS 66102 Directions (913) 287-7800
-
4
Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists421 S Maple St, Garnett, KS 66032 Directions (785) 204-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Amberwell Hiawatha
- Anderson County Hospital
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- Girard Medical Center
- Nevada Regional Medical Center
- Providence Medical Center
- Ray County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Radadiya?
I have been seeing Dr. Radadiya for several years. His care in managing my autoimmune disease has given me a much better quality of life! He is the BEST rheumatologist in the Kansas City area!! He is very caring, very intelligent and has a great bedside manor. He truly cares about his patients and it shows! I have sent several people that I care about to him and they all love him as well!
About Dr. Shashank Radadiya, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306887161
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Radadiya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radadiya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radadiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radadiya works at
Dr. Radadiya has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radadiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Radadiya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radadiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radadiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radadiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.