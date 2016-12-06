Overview

Dr. Shashank Radadiya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nevada, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha, Anderson County Hospital, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Girard Medical Center, Nevada Regional Medical Center, Providence Medical Center and Ray County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Radadiya works at NRMC Professional Practice Clinic in Nevada, MO with other offices in Girard, KS, Kansas City, KS and Garnett, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.