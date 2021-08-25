Overview

Dr. Shashank Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Rockville Internal Medicine Group in Olney, MD with other offices in Potomac, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.