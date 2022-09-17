Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They completed their residency with Hofstra-Northwell School of Medicine, Manhasset, NYC
Locations
Texas Back Institute - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 106, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 923-6784Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gandhi explains your diagnosis thoroughly and gives you alternatives for possible surgery. I am so happy that I found Dr. Gandhi to repair my low back using an excellent procedure with incredible results. If you're looking for a neurosurgeon specialist he's the one you should use.
About Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra-Northwell School of Medicine, Manhasset, NYC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
