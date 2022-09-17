See All Neurosurgeons in McKinney, TX
Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They completed their residency with Hofstra-Northwell School of Medicine, Manhasset, NYC

Dr. Gandhi works at Texas Back Institute - McKinney in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Back Institute - McKinney
    4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 106, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 923-6784
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Mckinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gandhi?

    Sep 17, 2022
    Dr. Gandhi explains your diagnosis thoroughly and gives you alternatives for possible surgery. I am so happy that I found Dr. Gandhi to repair my low back using an excellent procedure with incredible results. If you're looking for a neurosurgeon specialist he's the one you should use.
    Dr Gandhi is the BEST!! — Sep 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gandhi to family and friends

    Dr. Gandhi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gandhi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD.

    About Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629310883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hofstra-Northwell School of Medicine, Manhasset, NYC
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi works at Texas Back Institute - McKinney in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gandhi’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shashank Gandhi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.