Dr. Shasa Hu, MD

Dermatology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Shasa Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Hu works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL, South Miami, FL and Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth Outpatient Center
    1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-8644
  2. 2
    UHealth Dermatology at Miami Beach
    555 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 672-1233
  3. 3
    UHealth Dermatology at South Miami
    7000 Sw 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-6704
  4. 4
    UHealth Dermatology at Coral Gables
    1828 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-6704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 26, 2018
    Dr. Hu used lazer treatment on port scar that was itching and irritating. She also removed a large visible mole that another dermatologist said would look worse if I removed it. You can’t even tell where it was. And finally she was able to make a large pore on face disappear using needle and I believe an acid solution. Outstanding doctor. I really liked her. Recommend highly.
    D.E.F. in FL — Jul 26, 2018
    About Dr. Shasa Hu, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821207085
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
