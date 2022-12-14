Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharynn Hall, MD
Dr. Sharynn Hall, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Western Connecticut Med Grp95 Locust Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7029
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7029
Joseph Bowen MD LLC1075 Chase Pkwy Ste A, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 591-3077
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to smilow for nearly 20 years. My long time doctor left to pursue another opportunity. I've seen three doctors since then. Dr. Hall was kind concerned and attentive. Scheduled my future scans promptly and listened to what I had to say. So far, so good
About Dr. Sharynn Hall, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538276118
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
