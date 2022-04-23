Overview

Dr. Sharyn Lewin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Lewin works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.